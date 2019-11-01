Coroner identifies victim of shooting on Two Notch Road

DENTSVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died after being shot on Two Notch Road on Friday morning.
The victim has been identified as Joshua Emmanuel Peterson of Irmo. According to Coroner Gary Watts, the 28-year-old died of complications from being shot in the lower torso.
According to deputies, the shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. on Two Notch Road near Two Notch Plaza, not far from Columbia Place Mall. Deputies said Peterson was shot by a suspect or suspects in a black Dodge Dart, who began shooting at his car as he was driving down the road.
Peterson ran off the road when he was shot, crashing his car into a ditch on Cadia Drive. Deputies said he was able to get out of his car and flag someone down for help.
“I was painting and I heard pow, pow, pow, pow, pow and I looked down here I saw a black car flying by an when I looked this way, I saw a man lying in the road,” said Larry Redding, who was outside painting at the time of the shooting. “The police come by as the guy was leaving, they didn’t notice him, but then they see the victim lying on the ground. Senseless, senseless killing for nothing. It’s terrible.”
Emergency crews rushed Peterson to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
The small section of Two Notch Road was closed for several hours as law enforcement processed the scene and towed Peterson’s car away. It had several bullet holes in the driver’s side door and window. Deputies do not have any additional information about the black Dodge Dart suspected to be part of the shooting and it has not said how many suspects may have been involved.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.
