Woman killed in single-car crash in Lexington identified

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has died after a car crash in Lexington.
It happened around noon Wednesday, Oct. 30 on Cedar Road. That’s near Hwy 1 and Interstate 20.
Sharon Mills, 75, of West Columbia, was driving when she went off the road and hit a tree, the Lexington County coroner said.
Emergency crews rushed her to the hospital, where she died the next day from her injuries, officials said.
The coroner said Mills was wearing a seat belt when she crashed.
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigators are looking into the crash.
