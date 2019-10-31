Woman killed in single-car crash in Lexington identified

By Laurel Mallory | October 31, 2019 at 7:45 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 7:45 PM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has died after a car crash in Lexington.

It happened around noon Wednesday, Oct. 30 on Cedar Road. That’s near Hwy 1 and Interstate 20.

Sharon Mills, 75, of West Columbia, was driving when she went off the road and hit a tree, the Lexington County coroner said.

Emergency crews rushed her to the hospital, where she died the next day from her injuries, officials said.

The coroner said Mills was wearing a seat belt when she crashed.

South Carolina Highway Patrol investigators are looking into the crash.

