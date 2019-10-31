Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Kershaw Co. identified

By WIS News 10 Staff | October 31, 2019 at 12:52 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 12:52 PM

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A man walking along a rural road near sunset Wednesday was hit and killed by a car in Kershaw County.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Cherokee Boulevard, outside Elgin.

A man was walking along the road when a person driving a car in that same direction hit him, the Kershaw County coroner said.

The coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene.

He has been identified as 26-year-old Paul Washington Jr., of Camden.

Police did not share any other information.

