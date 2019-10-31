Pair caught on camera shoplifting from store in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two suspects wanted for shoplifting from Burlington Store on Oct. 19.
Officials said the two men had a shopping cart filled with men’s clothing and outerwear. The two men tried to leave the store located at 717 Fashion Drive with the items without paying. A security guard tried to stop them, but one was able to get out of the store after dropping the items near the door. After a brief scuffle, the second man got away.
The two men left the store and were last seen in a red vehicle. Officials were not able to provide the make or model of the vehicle.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.