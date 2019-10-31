NCAA denies waiver for Gamecocks’ Littleton to play this season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The NCAA has denied a waiver request by Gamecocks’ sophomore guard Destiny Littleton to allow her to play this season, according to team officials.
Littleton transferred to South Carolina from Texas after two seasons. During her time with the Longhorns last season, Littleton started 12 games and averaged 8.4 points per game while shooting just over 32 percent from 3-point range.
“It’s unfortunate that Destiny’s waiver didn’t get approved,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said. “She handled the news as probably any young person would, very devastated. I handled it that way as well.”
Despite not being eligible to play this year, Littleton will still practice with the team after recovering from a procedure due to chronic ankle issues. She will have two years of eligibility remaining starting next season.
South Carolina takes on North Georgia in an exhibition on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. The Gamecocks will open regular season play on Nov. 5 at home against Alabama State.
