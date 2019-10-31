Marijuana-infused Halloween candy seized during N.C. drug investigation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WMBF) – Police in Greenville, North Carolina seized Halloween candy that they said was infused with drugs.
The Greenville Regional Drug Task Force received information last week that marijuana candy was being delivered to the area.
During the investigation, detectives came in contact with 21-year-old Owen McKinney. Authorities said they found him in possession of 200 THC-infused ‘Nerd Rope” candies, a handgun and $1,600 in cash.
McKinney was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver drugs and carrying a concealed weapon.
Detectives believe the candy was going to be distributed at college parties. They don’t have any reason to believe it was intended to be given to young children who were trick-or-treating.
