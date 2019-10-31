LIST: Halloween events in the Midlands

By WIS News 10 Staff | October 30, 2019 at 10:51 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 11:21 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Looking for a place for your child to trick-or-treat?

There are a few places to celebrate Halloween with your favorite little character this year.

Here’s a list of a few places that are holding events.

R2i2 Halloween Celebration

763 Fashion Drive

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

City of Columbia Spooktacular Halloween Party

421 Bush River Road

5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Halloween Hoopla at EdVenture

211 Gervais Street

4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at the Richland Co. Coroner’s Office

6300 Shakespeare Road

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

