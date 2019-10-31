LIST: Halloween events in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Looking for a place for your child to trick-or-treat?
There are a few places to celebrate Halloween with your favorite little character this year.
Here’s a list of a few places that are holding events.
R2i2 Halloween Celebration
763 Fashion Drive
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
City of Columbia Spooktacular Halloween Party
421 Bush River Road
5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Halloween Hoopla at EdVenture
211 Gervais Street
4 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Trunk or Treat at the Richland Co. Coroner’s Office
6300 Shakespeare Road
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.