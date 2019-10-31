Irmo voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide on mayor, town council seats

“It’s always been what are we going to do with the money and it’s always been that we need to think about it more. If you can’t decide today, what you want to do with $500,000? I don’t know that you’re going to do a better job deciding that once you have the $500,000,” King said. “I think, as a whole, the public wants to see what we are going to do with the money if we get it and, since we as a council can’t decide that, I’m kind of against having it.”