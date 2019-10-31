Haunted Castle near Elgin open Halloween

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -For those not trick-or-treating this Halloween there is a haunted attraction near Elgin open Halloween night through November 2. Dark Castle Haunted Attractions offers three different haunts, two escape rooms and a smash room.
It all started in 1999. With a brief hiatus after 2003, in 2012 operations got back up and running with the same family.
“We’ve built a home here, a home where we can make people laugh, make people cry and make people pee their pants if we are doing it right,” actor Elizabeth Oliveira said.
According to the haunt’s owner, roughly 50-75 actors are there to scare guests every night.
One haunted attraction will cost you $13, two for $22 and three for $30. Escape rooms are $5 per person or $8 for two escape room visits.
Halloween night hours are 7-10 p.m.
Dark Castle Haunted Attractions is located at 2076 Hwy Church Rd., Elgin, SC 29045
For all the details, you can check out their Facebook page or their website at: http://darkcastlesc.com/
