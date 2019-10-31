FIRST ALERT:Strong Storms will Arrive for your Halloween Evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The opportunity for showers and storms will start to ramp up as we head into your Thursday afternoon and evening.
The Storms Prediction Center has put us under a “slight risk” of strong storms. That includes portions of South Carolina, North Carolina and northern states.
The northeastern part of the US is expected to be hardest hit and have the best possibility for strong storms.
A slight risk means that scattered severe storms are possible, even though the storms may be short-lived and only a few may develop, they could be intense.
The greatest threat is showers in strong thunderstorms that may contain damaging wind, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
The timing has changed slightly, we now expect the strongest showers and storms to pass through the Midlands from 4PM until 10PM.
A cool and dry forecast is expected starting Friday and continuing your this weekend with daytime highs in the 60s and overnight Lows near 40° and just below.
