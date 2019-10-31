First Alert Forecast: No Treats Today! Severe Storms Likely By Afternoon.

First Alert Day for Likely Strong to Severe Thunderstorms This Afternoon
A strong cold front will move through by late tonight. Ahead of the front will be a stiff SW wind that will give us a very warm and excessively humid afternoon as we’ll see Highs in the lower 80s. Look for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this morning and again early afternoon, with some peeks of sunshine.
The focus will be late today with the likelihood of severe thunderstorms. Once that line of storms passes…that will be it for severe weather. Skies will clear late tonight into early Friday morning. It will turn MUCH cooler behind the front with Highs in the 60s and Lows in the 30s
Today’s Severe Weather Threat and What to Expect
- Damaging Winds
- Heavy Rain
- Lightning
- Isolated Tornado
Timeline:
4:00PM – 10:00PM
Storms will move West to East
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Day Today for strong and/or severe thunderstorms this afternoon through evening
- Clearing skies and MUCH cooler Friday into the weekend.
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning. Breezy, warm and humid with thunderstorms by afternoon. Some storms will be severe will damaging winds, heavy rain, lightning and isolated tornadoes. Highs lower 80s. Rain chance 70%
First Alert Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending by late evening. Some storms will be severe will damaging winds, heavy rain, lightning and isolated tornadoes. Lows lower 40s. Rain chance 70%
Friday: Sunny and MUCH cooler. Highs middle to upper 60s
