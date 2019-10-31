Firefighter suffers minor burns as crews put out house fire

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - One firefighter was treated for minor burns on Thursday as crews worked to put out a house fire in Winnsboro on Thursday.
Firefighters with the Fairfield County Fire Service were called initially for a car fire on the Oak Street Extension. However, when crews arrived at the scene, they noticed the fire extended to the house.
According to officials, firefighters were able to make their way into the home at first because of high heat and low visibility. Crews opted to open the roof to give firefighters a chance to extinguish the flames inside.
No other injuries were reported from the fire.
The firefighter was treated on the scene and released by medical personnel.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.