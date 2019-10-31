Crews extinguish large fire after roof collapses at N. Charleston lounge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews put out a fire Thursday morning at a lounge in North Charleston after the roof collapsed.
Firefighters arrived in at the Shisha Ultra Lounge in the 5000 block of Ashley Phosphate Road around 7:30 a.m. with heavy flames shooting from the roof of the building.
Multiple fire trucks at the scene extended their ladders to help put out the fire, which was under control by 8:30 a.m., leaving a large pool of water in the parking lot.
The owner of the lounge said the building was undergoing some construction at the time, but nobody was inside when the fire began.
The call came in at 7:35 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details as they become available.
