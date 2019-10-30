Two more Gamecocks to redshirt this season

Davis has appeared in 19 games over his first three seasons at South Carolina. He’s started in four of those games and has a total of 12 career reception. Four of those grabs were in the Outback Bowl win over Michigan, at the end of the 2017 season. Before this season, Johnson appeared in 24 games for the Gamecocks, two of which he started. He has 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hurries.