Two more Gamecocks to redshirt this season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - Will Muschamp hopes to redshirt at least two of the players who have been regulars on the South Carolina Gamecocks injury report this season.
Redshirt junior wide receiver Randrecous Davis (ankle) hasn’t played at all this season. Junior defensive end/outside linebacker Brad Johnson (groin) has seen action in just two games.
“We’re going to probably apply for Dreak to get a sixth-year of eligibility. He’s just not coming around as quickly as we thought,” Muschamp said, during the SEC football weekly teleconference on Wednesday. “We’re still looking to get Brad into four games and redshirting Brad.”
Davis has appeared in 19 games over his first three seasons at South Carolina. He’s started in four of those games and has a total of 12 career reception. Four of those grabs were in the Outback Bowl win over Michigan, at the end of the 2017 season. Before this season, Johnson appeared in 24 games for the Gamecocks, two of which he started. He has 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hurries.
Several older players on the team are going through redshirt seasons, as a result of injuries, including senior quarterback Jake Bentley and senior defensive lineman Keir Thomas. Muschamp said recently that no plans about Bentley’s future with the program have been finalized.
Bentley (foot) won’t play again this season, after undergoing surgery a little more than a month ago. Thomas continues to recover from an infection, which popped up in his surgically-repaired ankle. There’s a chance that Thomas could play again before the end of the 2019 campaign.
