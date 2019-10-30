Talk of the Town: Running for those with disabilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In Wednesday’s Talk of the Town, we feature the Kershaw Center Disability Foundation 5K Run and Walk.
This is the 25th year for the event. You may remember it as the Marion Dupont Scott Colonial Cup 5K Walk and Run. It's held by the Kershaw Center to benefit the Kershaw County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs. The purpose of the event is to raise money for the disabled people supported by the agency.
The Kershaw Center Disability Foundation 5K Run/Walk 25th Silver Jubilee is Saturday, November 9. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. with the race starting at 8:30 a.m. The race starts and finishes at the Camden Town Green and the End of Market Streets in Camden. The cost to participate is $25 in advance and $30 the day of the run and walk.
All are welcomed - pets and strollers!
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.