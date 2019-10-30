SC graduates show improvement on ACT, education officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Public school students who graduated in 2019 and took the ACT test showed improvement in average composite scores, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.
According to assessment data released by the ACT, the average score increased from 18.0 to 18.6. The data also shows that 2019 graduates met three or four ACT College Readiness Benchmarks, which increased three percentage points from 2018.
"Despite the national decline illustrated in ACT's College and Career Readiness report, South Carolina made significant gains from 2018," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "While we no longer require schools to administer the ACT to every student, we are still seeing a large portion of students taking college readiness exams without having the proper coursework to be successful. We must do a better job of making students and parents aware of the impact a challenging course schedule has on their chance for success on these assessments while continuing to raise expectations and rigor in the classroom for all students."
The report also showed that 28% of students in South Carolina who took the ACT two or more times had the average composite score (21.4) compared to last year’s composite score of 17.8 for 2018.
The ACT is not required but is paid for by the state. More than 33,000 students took the test this past academic year.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.