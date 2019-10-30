RCSD investigating possible school threat at Spring Hill High School

RCSD investigating possible school threat at Spring Hill High School
By Jazmine Greene | October 30, 2019 at 5:33 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 5:33 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible school threat made to Spring Hill High School.

Deputies say rumors have been circulating about a threat being carried out on Halloween.

RCSD was made aware of the possible threat a few weeks ago and began investigating.

They say they have not found any credible proof that a threat was actually made.

Additional deputies will be present at the school tomorrow as an added security measure.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.