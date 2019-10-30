RCSD investigating possible school threat at Spring Hill High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible school threat made to Spring Hill High School.
Deputies say rumors have been circulating about a threat being carried out on Halloween.
RCSD was made aware of the possible threat a few weeks ago and began investigating.
They say they have not found any credible proof that a threat was actually made.
Additional deputies will be present at the school tomorrow as an added security measure.
