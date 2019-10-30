Orangeburg Co. investigators release composite sketches of armed robbery suspects

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has released composite sketches of suspects believed to be involved in the armed robbery.
Officials say noon they received a 911 call from a man saying he had been robbed by two men around 12 p.m.
The victim said he answered a knock at his door and when he opened it two men were pointing a weapon at him. The men then demanding his wallet.
After taking the wallet, the suspects fled in an older model green Buick or Pontiac.
Both suspects are described as white males with light-colored hair, around 5′8 and 160 lbs. Both men are believed to be in their 30s.
Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects is urged to contact OCSO at 1-803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
