Midlands family ‘Lights the Night’ after lymphoma diagnosis threatens their dream of having children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One Midlands couple walked again this year. It was their third year in a row taking part - and this year, there’s a new addition to Team McBride: 6-month-old, Henry.
Ask Owen McBride what the happiest day of his life was, and he will tell you there are two: the day he married the love of his life and the day Henry entered the world six months ago.
“Well this little guy has been the joy of our lives,” Owen said.
April 17th, 2019 - quite a stark difference from his darkest day in May of 2017.
Six months after he married Erin, Owen noticed an odd lump on the side of his neck. It was the end of the week, and the newlyweds were getting out of town to see Eric Church, a country singer, perform in the upstate. They decided to get the lump checked out at a local urgent care, which sent Owen to the E.R. Two months later, he was undergoing chemotherapy.
Six months after he married Erin, when they were supposed to be enjoying the honeymoon phase of marriage, they quickly learned the meaning of "for better or for worse."
"It happened so quick," Owen said. "I didn't have time to say why. From diagnosis to when I started chemo was two weeks."
The diagnosis: Stage 2 Hodgkins Lymphoma.
“You feel helpless like you see that they’re in pain and there’s nothing you can really do for them,” said Erin.
It was a test of their new marriage and the power of 12 rounds of chemotherapy.
In November 2017, six months after diagnosis, Owen was in remission. But the biggest question mark was still there.
“Going through chemo we didn’t know if we would be able to have kids,” said Owen. “So when he was born this year it was beyond a blessing.”
The blessing of his support system got him through, and the joy of having baby Henry was the light he needed.
Owen had no knowledge of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society before he was diagnosed. But once he was, he immediately fell into the support system, quickly realizing he wanted to give back. That’s when Team McBride was born.
So far, they’ve raised $10,000 to support research to end blood cancers.
"I knew nothing about leukemia and lymphoma when I was diagnosed," said Owen. "But meeting people and going to this event and seeing how many people have been touched in Columbia, South Carolina. It's remarkable."
Remember while we tend to measure increments of life in minutes, months, and years, it only takes one moment to see a flicker of light in the dark.
LLS funds various types of research for every type of blood cancer, including leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma and other rare forms of blood cancer. According to its website, it is the largest nonprofit funder of cutting-edge blood cancer research to advance cures and LLS has invested nearly $1.3 billion in cancer research.
If you’d like more information about how to donate to LLS and how to fund research to end blood cancer, check out https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate.
