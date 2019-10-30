Man suffering from mental health episode fires shots at deputies in Kershaw County

Man suffering from mental health episode fires shots at deputies in Kershaw County
Deputies responded to a call on Malvern Hill Drive on Wednesday regarding a man with a gun suffering from a mental health episode. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 30, 2019 at 5:50 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 6:25 PM

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - One man has been taken to a hospital after being shot by a deputy in Kershaw County on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies made their way to Malvern Hill Drive in Camden around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a man with a gun suffering from a mental health episode. Three deputies confronted the man before he fired. Another deputy fired back and shot the man.

No deputies were hurt during the incident.

Officers were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Malvern Hill Drive in Camden on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Malvern Hill Drive in Camden on Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WIS)

The man, who has not been identified by authorities, is expected to be okay following the shooting.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.