Man suffering from mental health episode fires shots at deputies in Kershaw County

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - One man has been taken to a hospital after being shot by a deputy in Kershaw County on Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies made their way to Malvern Hill Drive in Camden around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a man with a gun suffering from a mental health episode. Three deputies confronted the man before he fired. Another deputy fired back and shot the man.
No deputies were hurt during the incident.
The man, who has not been identified by authorities, is expected to be okay following the shooting.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
