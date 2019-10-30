Lawmakers want to make daylight saving time last year-round

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Daylight saving time ends Sunday at 2 a.m., but some lawmakers want that to be the last time you ever have to adjust your clocks.
Both state and national lawmakers are fighting to make daylight saving time last year-round. Congressman Tom Rice supports a bill called the Sunshine Protection Act, which would do just that.
A Florida congressman introduced the bill and it has nine co-sponsors, six of whom are Republicans while the remaining three are Democrats.
The bill will have to go through the Energy and Commerce Committee.
Officials in Rice’s office said his main reason for supporting the bill is because he believes people are more productive during daylight hours as opposed to evening hours.
There are also bills in the South Carolina state House and Senate.
The bill in the State House is sponsored by seven representatives, including Horry County’s Alan Clemmons. It’s asking for the law to change so South Carolina can make daylight saving time last all year.
This proposed bill lists beliefs that later sunsets lead to reduced crime and increased productivity. It also says the time change twice a year negatively impacts sleep and leads to more motor vehicle accidents.
President Trump also supports year-round daylight saving time, as he tweeted that he’d be OK with it back in March.
As it stands, South Carolinians will have to “fall back” this coming weekend.
