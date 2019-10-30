Initiative at Turbeville Correctional provides helpful skills for youthful offenders

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An initiative at a South Carolina prison is changing the lives of inmates.
The program, known as the C.O.R.E. Village at Turbeville Correctional Institution, focuses on helping inmates ages 18 to 25. These inmates attend classes and programs that will be useful for them once they reenter society. Plus, 11 inmates serve as mentors for 37 youthful offenders in the program.
“We push them to get an education. We push them to get a trade. We push them to get work keys. We push to be a better person. Not just for themselves, but for their kids, their families and the community,” one inmate said.
While the program teaches necessary skills for the inmates, it has also made things safer for them as well. Since the C.O.R.E Village has been put in place, there was just one act of violence at Turbeville Correctional.
The program, also known as the Restoring Promise Initiative, was originally started in Connecticut by the Vera Institute of Justice. Now, South Carolina is one of two states to have a unit like this in their corrections systems.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Lee Correctional Institution also has a similar program in place.
