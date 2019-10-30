Halloween Safety: What to look out for as a driver and trick-or-treater on Halloween

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Halloween is a night to put on your favorite costume and go around your neighborhood collecting all of your favorite sweet treats, but Halloween can also come with some real dangers.
The National Security Council reported that children are twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year. Further, October ranks second behind July for the most car deaths by month.
“It’s been proven by the National Safety Council that children are twice as likely to be hit and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year so you want to make sure you’re aware of extra foot traffic on the road and there a lot of other distractions,” John Hendricks, a local law enforcement officer and Behind The Wheel driving instructor, said.
However, there are some simple ways to make sure you are being careful as a trick-or-treater or a driver as you hit the streets on Halloween this year.
As a trick-or-treater:
- Avoid trick or treating alone. Always walk in groups or with a trusted adult.
- Put reflective tape on your costume or bag to help drivers see you.
- Hold a flashlight and walk instead of running from house to house.
- Look both ways before crossing a street or use a crosswalk if there is one.
- Walk on the sidewalk whenever possible.
Hendricks said drivers also need to pay attention and drive with no distractions, especially on days like Halloween when there are so many pedestrians near the roads.
“In this day and age, we are constantly dialed in and on our phone. Everyone is looking at their phone and not paying attention to the roadway. It can wait. That text can wait. That call can wait. Nothing is worth your life or someone else’s life,” Hendricks said.
As a driver, Hendricks said it’s important to drive under the speed limit, always use blinkers, and find out when trick or treating events are going on in your neighborhood.
