Gamecocks to open season in top 10 AP women’s hoops poll

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina will open the 2019-20 season listed among the top teams in the country.
The first Associated Press poll of the year finds the Gamecocks ranked at No. 8.
South Carolina enters the season hoping to improve on a 23-10 record from last season where they made an appearance in the Sweet 16.
Carolina was picked to win the SEC regular-season title by the media but picked to finish second in the conference the SEC coaches.
The Gamecocks are slated to see eight of the preseason Top 25 teams this year. In fact, Carolina will face two of the top five teams in the nation before -- Maryland and Baylor -- before Christmas.
South Carolina opens the regular season at home against Alabama State on Nov. 5. They’ll take on North Georgia in exhibition play on Nov.1.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.