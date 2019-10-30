First Alert Forecast: Halloween Will Be No Treat! Strong to Severe Storms Possible

First Alert Day Thursday for Possible Strong to Severe Thunderstorms
Our atmosphere is getting busy! We have moisture coming at us from all directions…High pressure to the North bringing an on shore flow from the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico wide open giving us a SSW flow 10K feet and below means we’ll have another day of clouds and scattered showers. High pressure to the North may hold us into the low 70s for most of the day. Things change BIG time tomorrow.
First Alert Day Thursday:
A strong cold front will move through by late Thursday. Ahead of the front will be a stiff SW wind that will give us a very warm and excessively humid day. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day with some peeks of sunshine.
The focus will be the possibility of severe thunderstorms (including, but limited supercell storms) The timing for a line of storms to move through (West to East) would be from 4PM-11PM. Once that line of storms passes…that will be it for severe weather. Skies will clear late (Friday morning).
Main Threat:
- Damaging Winds
- Hail
- Heavy Rain
- Lightning
- Isolated Tornado
Weather Highlights:
- Patchy morning fog through mid-morning…scattered showers during the day
- First Alert Day Thursday for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Halloween
- Clearing skies and much cooler Friday into the weekend.
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog. Scattered showers. Highs lower 70s. Rain chance 60%
Tonight: Cloudy, 50% chance of showers. Low Near 60
First Alert Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe with Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain, Hail, Lightning and Isolated Tornadoes. Breezy warm and humid. Highs lower 80s. Rain chance 50%
Friday: Clearing skies, breezy and much cooler. High Near 70
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.