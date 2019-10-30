FIRST ALERT: Alert Day posted for Halloween; rain & strong storms are possible

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Thursday (Halloween) is an Alert Day. We’re tracking rain and possible strong to severe storms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few showers are possible tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· Thursday (Halloween) is an Alert Day!
· Rain and strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday as a cold front pushes into the Midlands. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
· Marginal and slight risks of strong to severe storms are posted for Thursday.
· Clearing skies are expected Friday. Highs will drop into the mid and upper 60s.
· Dry, cool weather is expected for the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s.
· Isolated showers are possible Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Be weather aware on Halloween! An approaching cold front and a moist, southerly flow will keep us unsettled. In fact, showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening.
Thursday is an Alert Day! The cold front will push into the Midlands by afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s ahead of the front. So, with ample warmth and moisture ahead of the front, we’ll see scattered showers and potential thunderstorms Thursday. Some storms could be strong to severe, even around trick-or-treating. So, we want to give you a heads up.
Rain chances on Thursday are around 60% for now. Parts of the area under marginal and slight risks of strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and heavy rain are the big two threats with any storms that could develop. However, we can’t rule out an isolated tornado. We’ll keep you updated. Expect mostly cloudy skies otherwise.
Most of the rain will be gone by early, early Friday morning, giving way to clearing skies. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 60s.
This weekend, we’re expecting dry, cool weather with highs in the mid 60s. More 60s are expected next week. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers. Mild. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Alert Day Thursday (Halloween): Mostly Cloudy. Showers & Storms (60%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Monday: Sun & Clouds. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 60s.
