Expect A Scary Halloween Forecast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -FIRST ALERT THURSDAY
The wet and soggy weather will continue and it will intensify as we head into Thursday, that is why we have issued an ALERT DAY for Thursday afternoon
Weather Headlines
-Thursday is an alert day for the possibility of showers and strong storms during the afternoon hours.
-Beneficial rain continues to fall across the area
- Temperatures will continue slightly above average for this time of year
Weather Summary
Moisture will continue to surge in from the Gulf of Mexico, giving us ongoing opportunities for rain for the rest of your Wednesday. A warm front will move north later this evening, giving us a surge of warm air and temperatures near the middle 80s by Thursday. A Cold front will approach from the west.
That will provide the perfect environment for strong afternoon storms Thursday (Halloween) The best time for showers and strong storms will start at around 5 PM and linger through about 11 PM.
Please be mindful of the possibility of gusty winds and brief heavy rain as you head out for your Halloween festivities.
A cool and dry forecast is headed your way this weekend with daytime highs only in the 60s and overnight Lows near 40°
