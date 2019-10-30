City puts Holiday Ice skating...on ice, for now

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It appears a fun holiday tradition in Columbia, will not happen this year.
City Manager Teresa Wilson confirmed today the city’s Holiday Ice Rink is canceled this year, for a variety of reasons. Among them, a lack of a suitable location and a lack of attendance.
"Obviously we're not trying to make money off Holiday Ice by any means. It's really meant to be a great amenity and an affordable attraction for the holiday season." Wilson said.
The ice rink was at Boyd Plaza for 5 years. But when construction downtown forced the city to move the venue to Columbiana Centre off Harbison last year, the move proved to be problematic.
“The investment didn’t quite match up with the reward of having it out at the perimeter, out in northwest Columbia,” Wilson said.
Between the traffic, and the logistics of securing the new location- Wilson said attendance suffered.
“We just haven’t been able to secure a location that is conducive to it being successful,” Wilson said.
"We've learned through years of doing it now, that it appears to work best in City Center or in a downtown location."
Wilson says the city is open to resuming Holiday Ice next year and will welcome any suggestions for a new venue, but the preference is to keep Holiday Ice downtown, in a manner that is cost-effective.
