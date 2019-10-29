Tim Jones Jr. is sitting on death row for murdering his 5 children. SC taxpayers paid nearly $648,000 for his death penalty trial.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Final numbers released by Lexington County officials show South Carolina taxpayers forked over $648,000 to pay for the two-month-long death penalty trial of Tim Jones Jr.
In June, Jones was convicted of five counts of murder in the deaths of his five children, Merah; 8, Elias; 7, Nahtahn; 6, Gabriel; 2 and Abigail; 1. During the sentencing phase, the jury took only a few hours to sentence Jones to death. He currently sits on death row at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia.
According to the county, the Lexington County Clerk of Court’s Office spent $39,612.05 on expenses related to renting a van to transport jurors, food, and meals for the jury and juror pay. The 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office accrued expenses of $34,725.49, used to pay for their travel, transcripts and travel expenses for witnesses and experts.
The state’s public defender office spent the most money throughout the trial, as Jones claimed insanity in the deaths of his five children. The county said the office submitted expenses totaling $573,315.73. The money was used for evaluations of Jones by numerous experts and psychiatrists, transcripts, the travel expenses of witnesses and experts who testified and general legal defense expenses.
Altogether, South Carolina taxpayers paid $647,653.27 for the trial.
Lexington County taxpayers are on the hook specifically for money spent by the Clerk of Court’s Office and the Solicitor’s Office, but taxpayers from across South Carolina help foot the bill for the state’s public defender office.
