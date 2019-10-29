SCDNR officials warn of fish that can survive on land

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Take a breath, don’t panic, but do take notes.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has issued an alert for South Carolina anglers concerning a fish called the Northern Snakehead.
The fish can breathe air, allowing them to survive on land and in low oxygenated systems for days
The invasive species has the potential to impact native wildlife by competing for food and habitat. It is native to China.
Officials say it is unlawful to transport, purchase, possess or sell live snakeheads in South Carolina.
Any fisherman who catches a snakehead should keep it, freeze it and place it on ice. The angler should then call SCDNR at (803) 366-7024 or (843) 661-4767.
While the fish is similar to a Bowfin, the primary difference is a longer anal fin on the Snakehead when compared to a Bowfin.
