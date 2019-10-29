SCDNR officials warn of fish that can survive on land

⚠️ ATTN ANGLERS: If you believe you have caught a Northern snakehead:



➡️ DO NOT RELEASE IT.

➡️ Kill it immediately and freeze it.

➡️ Take pictures.

➡️ Note where it was caught.

➡️ Report it to SCDNR at 1-800-922-5431. pic.twitter.com/6J6oJU0kRn