SCDNR officials warn of fish that can survive on land
Northern snakeheads are native to China but have been found in 14 U.S. states. The invasive species of fish can grow to three feet and breathe air. (Source: Georgia DNR/U.S. Geological Survey)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Take a breath, don’t panic, but do take notes.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has issued an alert for South Carolina anglers concerning a fish called the Northern Snakehead.

The fish can breathe air, allowing them to survive on land and in low oxygenated systems for days

The invasive species has the potential to impact native wildlife by competing for food and habitat. It is native to China.

Officials say it is unlawful to transport, purchase, possess or sell live snakeheads in South Carolina.

Any fisherman who catches a snakehead should keep it, freeze it and place it on ice. The angler should then call SCDNR at (803) 366-7024 or (843) 661-4767.

While the fish is similar to a Bowfin, the primary difference is a longer anal fin on the Snakehead when compared to a Bowfin.

SCDNR put out a notice with photos showing the difference between a Snakehead and a Bowfin (Source: SCDNR)

