PDT: Modifying three projects could put the Penny Tax Program back on track

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leaders from the team that currently manages the Penny Tax Program tells us that 12 projects are already being delayed as they await a final decision from the council on funding and/or design contracts.
We’ve reported that current costs have put the overall program over referendum when it comes to today’s cost estimates, versus the original estimated costs. But, those currently managing the program say it could all be fixed by modifying three individual projects.
David Beaty is a part of the Program Development Team (PDT) that has been tasked with managing the program. He says the current estimate for program costs are estimated at $130 million over the referendum.
But the PDT says, modifying 3 projects could get things back on track.
“Pineview, the second half of Bluff Road, which we call Bluff Road Phase 2, and a small portion of Spears Creek,” Beaty said. “If those three projects could be modified, the rest of the program could be built in its entirety.”
Beaty says one project has already been taken over by SCDOT, which freed up about $52 million. He says modifying those three projects would free up about 80 million additional dollars to spend on completing the other penny projects as they were originally planned. But, that decision has to get the “go ahead” from county council.
“The estimates that have been identified as over the referendum, that’s just a piece of it,” said Michael Neirmeier, the Richland County Transportation Director. “They [county council] really want the whole picture given to them so they can understand it, and make an informed decision. There’s plenty of work that’s coming up to fill that pipeline…but these decisions can cause delays.”
Beaty says the recommendation to modify the 3 projects was made to the council back in the Spring of 2018.
“That’s currently in front of council, and it’s undetermined how long it’ll take for them to make a decision on what projects to move forward,” Beaty said.
Beaty says for Pineview and Bluff Road Phase 2, it would mean repaving the roadway and adding a shared-use path for bicyclists/pedestrians, instead of widening them to five lanes. For the Spears Creek project, the PDT has recommended letting SCDOT take over the I-20 bridge portion of the project since it falls under their jurisdiction.
The Pineview and Bluff Road Phase 2 revisions were actually approved by the council in June of 2018, but the project has been on hold awaiting the council’s direction.
