Patient information affected after cybersecurity breach at Prisma Health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Prisma Health are notifying patients by letter of a breach that has compromised their personal information.
Officials said a team member’s login information to a Palmetto Health website was compromised. On August 29, Prisma Health launched an investigation and discovered that the login information provided access to patients’ pre-registration and volunteer registration information forms that were completed on the Palmetto Health website.
Among the information that was accessible were the patients’ full names, addresses, dates of birth, and health information. Officials also said patients’ Social Security numbers and health insurance were also affected in some instances.
According to Prisma Health, it isn’t clear how long the credentials were accessible. However, their investigation determined the login information only allowed access to certain forms on the website. The investigation also determined medical records and other Prisma Health information were not affected.
“Prisma Health values the confidentiality of patient information and has taken specific steps to prevent this situation from happening again,” Prisma Health said in a release found on their website. “Prisma Health investigated the incident thoroughly and promptly blocked inappropriate access to the website. The team member’s password was reset. Prisma Health is continuing to take steps to enhance its security measures and update its policies and procedures to help prevent something like this from happening in the future.”
Patients who believe they have been affected should continue to monitor their account statements and report any discrepancies to Prisma Health or our local law enforcement agency.
If you have questions regarding this, you may contact Prisma Health at 1-888-479-9996.
