Orangeburg woman charged with obtaining money from Clemson University using falsified documents
October 29, 2019 at 11:59 AM EDT - Updated October 29 at 12:12 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 43-year-old woman has been arrested and charged for using fake travel vouchers to obtain money from Clemson University.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Yolanda Felder filled out and submitted falsified travel vouchers to the university. Felder, who worked for one of the university’s satellite offices, received more than $8,200 during a three-month span where she turned in counterfeited documents, according to the arrest warrant.

Felder was booked in the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center.

