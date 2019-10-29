Man arrested in deadly Rock Hill hit-and-run involving motorized scooter

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A driver accused in a fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill Monday morning has been arrested.
Troopers say 55-year-old Betty Jean Johnson was riding her motorized scooter on Highway 324 near Holland Road in Rock Hill when she was hit behind from behind by a SUV. Johnson was pronounced dead when emergency medical officials arrived.
Stanley Hancock, 43, was arrested in connection to the case. He’s accused of taking off after the fatal crash.
The SUV was described as a blue 2009-2019 Dodge Journey four-door SUV.
The Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol will work together on the investigation.
If you have any information about the collision, you’re asked to contact Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1504.
Autopsy and toxicology tests are pending and no further information was released.
