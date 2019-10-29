Highway Patrol investigating fatal hit and run in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with Highway Patrol are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in fatal hit and run collision.
Officials say the suspect was driving a blue 2009-2019 4-door Dodge Journey SUV when it left the scene of an accident on SC-324 near Holland Road.
The vehicle should have damage to the right front bumper and grille. It could also have additional damage to the highlight assemble, windshield, and right front fender.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Highway Patrol at 1-803-896-9621 or CrimeStoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321.
