Gamecocks picked to finish second in SEC by coaches
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is seen against Kentucky in Columbia, S.C. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA) (Source: Travis Bell)
By Emery Glover | October 29, 2019 at 11:36 AM EDT - Updated October 29 at 12:23 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team has been picked to finish the season among the top teams in the SEC by the conference’s coaches.

According to SEC officials, Dawn Staley’s squad was selected by coaches in the conference to finish the season in second. Coaches picked Texas A&M to finish atop the conference.

Just recently, members of the media picked South Carolina to win this year’s title. If the Gamecocks are able to win the regular-season title, it would be the fifth title for the team in seven years.

Carolina begins regular-season play on Nov. 5 at home against Alabama State. The game takes place at 7 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.

