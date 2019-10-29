FL suspect charged with killing Spring Valley HS grad pleads not guilty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Florida man charged with killing a 21-year-old Spring Valley High School graduate on the campus of the University of Central Florida is pleading not guilty.
London Harrell, 21, was struck while walking in a grassy area away from the road in late June. Harrell was a rising senior majoring in hospitality management.
According to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, Yousef Hasan, 25, drove head-on into another student while he was attempting to make a left turn onto a street near campus shortly after midnight on June 22. The report said Hasan drove away, leaving the front bumper of his car in the roadway.
Minutes later, authorities said, Hasan, struck Harrell, leaving the scene once again. The report states troopers found him sleeping behind his parked car in a parking lot nearby. Hasan was initially charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injury and DUI with serious injury. However, after Harrell’s death, those charges were upgraded to felony DUI with death, vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a first-degree felony.
Hasan has been out on bond since the accident. According to Harrell’s family, he appeared in court in September after it was alleged he tampered with his ankle GPS monitoring device. Hasan denied the claims in court and the judge decided to impose additional restrictions on his bond, including a curfew of 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and random weekly drug testing.
On Tuesday, Hasan waived his arraignment on the upgraded charges and plead not guilty. Online court records show a trial date in December, but family members believe it will be pushed into 2020.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.