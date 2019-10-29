First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers The Next Few Days. Storms Possible Halloween

Rain Moving In The Next Few Days
Alert Day Thursday for Rain and Thunderstorms
High pressure that has given us wonderful sunshine does the reverse today as it moves East, it will tap Atlantic moisture and move that moisture to the West. At the same time a nice southerly flow from the Gulf sets up over the Southeast today. Combine both these factors and we’ll see considerable clouds, with periods of showers and rain during the day today and Wednesday.
First Alert Day Thursday:
A strong cold front will move through by late Thursday. Ahead of the front will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, warm and humid on Thursday as we could see temperatures in the lower 80s. Hit and miss showers likely for Halloween festivities. A few leftover showers early Friday morning before the skies clear and we turn much cooler.
Weather Highlights:
- Patchy morning fog through mid-morning…scattered showers during the day
- First Alert Day Thursday for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Halloween
- Clearing skies and much cooler Friday into the weekend.
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog. Scattered showers developing by midmorning. Highs middle 70s. Rain chance 60%
Tonight: Cloudy, 50% chance of showers. Low Near 60
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers likely. Highs middle 70s. Rain chance 60%
First Alert Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Breezy warm and humid. Highs lower 80s. Rain chance 50%
