FIRST ALERT: Alert Day issued for Halloween for potential thunderstorms

Thursday is an Alert Day! A cold front will push into the Midlands. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s ahead of the front. So, with ample warmth and moisture ahead of the front, we’ll see scattered showers and potential thunderstorms Thursday. Some of that rough weather could be around by the time your kids are trick-or-treating. So, we want to give you that heads up. Rain chances are around 50% for now. Parts of the are under a marginal risk of strong storms. We’ll keep you updated. Expect mostly cloudy skies otherwise.