FIRST ALERT: Alert Day issued for Halloween for potential thunderstorms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More unsettled weather is expected this week. In fact, Thursday (Halloween) is an Alert Day for rain and potential thunderstorms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re tracking more unsettled weather this week.
· Scattered showers are possible on Wednesday. Rain chances are around 60%. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· Thursday (Halloween) is an Alert Day for rain and potential thunderstorms as a cold front pushes into the Midlands. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
· A marginal risk of strong storms has been posted for Thursday.
· A few lingering showers are possible early Friday morning, then we’ll see clearing skies. Highs will drop into the upper 60s.
· Dry, cool weather is expected for the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. Rain will be around. Be careful on the roads. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
Get ready for more soggy weather for Wednesday through early Friday morning in the Midlands, courtesy of an approaching cold front and a moist, southerly flow. In fact, some storms are possible by Thursday.
For Wednesday, scattered showers are in your forecast. Rain chances are around 60%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Thursday is an Alert Day! A cold front will push into the Midlands. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s ahead of the front. So, with ample warmth and moisture ahead of the front, we’ll see scattered showers and potential thunderstorms Thursday. Some of that rough weather could be around by the time your kids are trick-or-treating. So, we want to give you that heads up. Rain chances are around 50% for now. Parts of the are under a marginal risk of strong storms. We’ll keep you updated. Expect mostly cloudy skies otherwise.
A few showers could stick around for early Friday morning. Then, we’ll see clearing skies. Highs will drop to the low 70s.
This weekend, we’re expecting dry, cool weather with highs in the mid 60s. More 60s are expected next week.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Around. Mild. Lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (60%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Thursday (Halloween): Mostly Cloudy. Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday: AM Rain (30%). PM Sun. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
