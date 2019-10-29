Deputies seek man, woman wanted for shoplifting from mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department needs your help identifying a man and a woman accused of stealing clothes from Columbia Mall.
Officials said the pair went into Pro Image Sport Store between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and took multiple shirts, two jackets, and a floor mat. The items taken were valued at about $450.
According to RCSD, the man took the security tags off the items and put them under his clothes. He was wearing a North Face hat and jacket with dark pants and white shoes. The man also had a full thick beard.
The woman was wearing jeans with a blue top and a dark-colored jacket. She had long hair which is dark at the root and red at the bottom.
If you have any information about their identities, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
