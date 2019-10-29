Days after Kershaw Co. deputy struck by distracted driver, sheriff voices support for hands-free bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said instead of testifying before lawmakers Tuesday in Columbia, he could've been at a deputy's funeral.
Last Thursday, one of his deputies was struck while on cross guard duty at an elementary school by a distracted driver. That deputy was taken to the hospital and is okay.
"She could've been sitting on a unicorn, juggling panda bears. If somebody is not looking at her, they're not going to see that," Sheriff Boan said.
Sheriff Boan spoke before the Senate Transportation Subcommittee Tuesday afternoon as they discussed the SC Hands-Free Act (S.723).
He voiced his support for the legislation. He said it would make South Carolina roads safer.
Right now, texting and driving is illegal in South Carolina. Law enforcement can write you a citation if you admit to it during a traffic stop or during an accident. You could face a $25 fine as well.
"This will be a good enforceable law," Boan said talking about the hands-free bill.
Law enforcement at Tuesday's subcommittee meeting said it's not very often people will admit they were texting.
"I've been riding beside vehicles at night and can see the interior of the cars are lit up inside,” said Major S.A. Stankus of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. “I can see the person looking at their phone. I can see their thumb manipulating the phone and you conduct a traffic stop and they tell you they were looking up a phone number. Your hands are really tied."
According to data, more than 6,000 people have been found guilty of texting while driving in South Carolina since 2014.
Federal and state agencies testified during Tuesday's meeting as well.
The SC Hands-Free Act would make it illegal to operate a wireless telecommunications device, like a cellphone, while driving a motor vehicle. It would also increase the penalties.
The bill remains in committee in the Senate.
