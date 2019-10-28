The Unsettled Weather will Return this Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The weather pattern will change several times this week and increase the rain chances.
Weather Headlines
-Enjoy the last dry day before the unsettled weather returns to the area
-Showers are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening and will continue through Thursday
-Dry weather returns Friday
Weather Summary
Showers will arrive in the area Tuesday with a warm front that will lift from the south, then a strong front will approach the area from the west Wednesday evening, and cross the state early Friday morning. The unsettled pattern will be responsible for producing breezy conditions and periods of rain. The timing is from Tuesday into early Friday morning.
Temperatures will drop to just a few degrees above the average for this time of the year.
