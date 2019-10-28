Sumter Co. Coroner releases cause of death for man found on side of the road

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner has released the cause of death for a man whose body was found on the side of the road.
An autopsy performed at the Medical University of South Carolina revealed Derrick Slater, 23, died from a gunshot wound.
On October 26th, Slater’s body was found along Scales Road. His family reported him missing on October 22nd.
Slater’s vehicle was found on Coon Ridge Road on the afternoon of October 25th.
Officials have ruled Slater’s death as suspicious. Based on a preliminary investigation his death appears to have been the result of a robbery.
The Coroner’s Office and the Sumer County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate this incident.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved