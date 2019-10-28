Newberry man arrested in connection with shooting at party on SC Highway 395

“There were several hundred people at this party,” Sheriff Foster said. “It is inconceivable that someone did not witness the shooting that took the life of Singley. Jared Singley was someone’s child, father, and friend. People should put themselves in the shoes of this family and understand how it feels to have a loved one snatched from them because of pure nonsense,” Foster continued. “Do the right thing and come forward to tell what happened. This is the only way we can get a handle on these horrible, senseless acts of violence.”