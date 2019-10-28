Newberry man arrested in connection with shooting at party on SC Highway 395

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting at a party on SC Highway 395.
Kevin Michael Holland, 25, has been charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and attempted murder.
According to investigators, Holland fired several rounds from a handgun in the parking lot of the Hartford Community Center following a fight that had taken place inside.
At this time, it is not known if the rounds Holland fired killed 38-year-old Jared Singley.
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says officials are continuing to investigate the death of Singley and the wounding of another man during the shooting.
“There were several hundred people at this party,” Sheriff Foster said. “It is inconceivable that someone did not witness the shooting that took the life of Singley. Jared Singley was someone’s child, father, and friend. People should put themselves in the shoes of this family and understand how it feels to have a loved one snatched from them because of pure nonsense,” Foster continued. “Do the right thing and come forward to tell what happened. This is the only way we can get a handle on these horrible, senseless acts of violence.”
Holland is being held at the Newberry County Detention Center without bond.
More arrest are expected in connection with this incident.
