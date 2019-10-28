Lively calendar features scarecrows, spirits and popular Trunk-or-Treat event at Historic Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -History is alive this October as Historic Columbia celebrates the season with its popular autumn events. The free Scarecrows in the Garden Exhibit runs through the end of the month and the free Trunk or Treat event is Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Throughout the month visitors, at no cost, can walk the Robert Mills House & Gardens and check out the Scarecrows in the Garden Exhibit, featuring handcrafted scarecrows made by local artists and creative community members. The site will also play host to the annual Trunk or Treat event on Tuesday, Oct. 29, which will have games and candy for children as well as awards for best costumes and best decorated trunks.
Here are details on these Halloween-themed programs and tour offerings for October 2019:
Scarecrows in the Garden Exhibit Oct. 1-Oct. 31:
- Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Robert Mills House & Gardens (1616 Blanding St.) Scarecrows will take over the Robert Mills Gardens the entire month.
This free exhibit will feature handcrafted scarecrows made by local artists, families, businesses, nonprofit organizations and students. Stroll through the gardens to see a variety of family-friendly creations. Cast your vote for your favorite at the Gift Shop. The exhibit is available to the public Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 - 5 p.m.
Trunk or Treat Event
- Tuesday, Oct. 29 | 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. | Robert Mills House & Gardens (1616 Blanding St.)
Put on your costume and let Historic Columbia bring the fun of Halloween to the Robert Mills House & Gardens during Trunk or Treat. This free event offers a twist on traditional Halloween fun as community members, local organizations and families come together in a safe environment with decorated vehicles and trunks filled with candy for trick-or-treating.
Kids get to trick or treat at the front and back doors of the Robert Mills House, participate in activities and enter the candy corn guessing contest. Awards and prizes for best costumes and best decorated trunk will be given at 6:45 p.m.
Historic Columbia, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving Columbia and Richland County's historic and cultural heritage, welcomes Halloween and history enthusiasts, families and children to enjoy events each October across several significant Columbia, South Carolina historical sites, including the Robert Mills House & Gardens. The organization hosts dozens of public events and programs each season.
For reservations or with questions regarding this month’s programs, you can email reservations@historiccolumbia.org, or go to their website at www.historiccolumbia.org, or call (803) 252-1770 ext. 23.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.