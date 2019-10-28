Lexington Family YMCA set to close

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - After 6 decades in business, the Lexington Family YMCA will soon shut its doors for good.
The CEO of the YMCA of Columbia Bill Price says the property is currently under contract, and the sale will likely close by the end of the year.
The 160-acre property in Red Bank features a lake, cabins and equestrian farm. In it’s prime, the Lexington Family YMCA was known for many outdoor programs, however, Price says as Lexington has become more urban in the past decade, fewer people visited the campus for those programs.
As a result of the sale, there are also 20 horses now for sale.
Price says the YMCA is looking to find those horses appropriate homes. He says as of Monday a dozen or so people have already expressed interest in the horses.
Price says December 20th is the final day the facility will be open.
The property is being purchased by Land Tech, a developer which may have plans to turn the property into a subdivision.
Land Tech is the company that developed the Lake Carolina subdivision in Northeast Columbia.
Employees will be able to fill vacant positions at other YMCA locations.
Members can also continue their membership at another Columbia YMCA location at no additional cost.
