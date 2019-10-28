Fundraiser for The Free Medical Clinic will rock like its 1984

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Doctors are keeping The Free Medical Clinic going through music.
The clinic, which has been in operation for 35 years, will host its annual fundraiser in early November.
Dr. Todd Crump is the medical director of the clinic. He says all proceeds made during the fundraiser, called The Doctors Lounge, will go to benefit patient care and clinic operations.
The Doctors Lounge is Thursday, Nov. 7 from 7 to 11 p.m. inside the Township Auditorium in downtown Columbia.
Dress in 80s outfits and rock with the docs like it’s 1984 to celebrate The Free Medical Clinic’s anniversary.
Tickets are $80 in advance and $90 at the door. Click or tap here for more information.
