Founder, CEO of Soda City Market arrested for harassment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Emile Defelice, founder and CEO of Soda City Market, has been arrested and charged with second-degree harassment over a disagreement with a neighbor about a dog.
The dog’s owner said his pet got loose on Oct. 11. Later that day, he was contacted by the Five Points Animal Clinic, who said DeFelice was at their location with the victim’s dog.
The victim told the clinic he was on his way to pick up the dog.
When the clinic told DeFelice the dog was chipped, belonged to one of their clients, and that the owner was on his way, DeFelice left with the dog, police said.
The victim told investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department that he texted DeFelice to try to get his dog back, but DeFelice refused.
DeFelice’s attorney, Alex Postic, said he was keeping the dog because it was not being cared for properly.
“The dog was effectively crippled with nails so long that they circled around; his ribs and spine were visible from apparent malnutrition; and he was covered in filth,” Postic said. “Emile immediately put the dog in his truck and took him to be groomed and to be treated at an animal clinic.”
Deputies said the victim felt threatened by some of the text messages he received from DeFelice, who continued to refuse to return the dog.
After being contacted by the victim, RCSD confirmed with the clinic who the dog belonged to, and also found out the clinic considered the dog to be in good health. Deputies also received copies of the text message exchange between DeFelice and the victim.
DeFelice was then asked to return the dog to its owner by deputies. After some back and forth with the investigator, he complied, police said.
RCSD said DeFelice deliberately posted “false and misleading information” against the victim and sent text messages after being told to stop several times.
On Oct. 25, DeFelice was taken into custody, charged with harassment and booked at Alvin S. Glen Detention Center.
“Unfortunately, through misunderstanding and a sense of duty to the health and safety of the dog, things escalated and charges were sought,” Postic said. “Emile plans to address all this at the appropriate time and place.”
Postic wanted to emphasize DeFelice has not been convicted of anything.
He went on to say:
"Emile is a law-abiding member of our community. Emile has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the city shelter spay/neuter program, adopted a dog from them, and is a former board member of Animal Mission. Anyone who has been to Soda City knows that he runs the most dog-friendly event in the city.
“We look forward to the proper resolution of this matter.”
