First Alert Forecast: Rain Chances On The Way Up

Get Ready For A Few Days of Rain Coming Our Way
High pressure in place today will give us a lovely day with Highs in the lower 80s before clouds start increasing late tonight. The Gulf of Mexico opens up for business Tuesday through Thursday and we’ll start to see more moisture into the Southeast and a good chance of showers, rain and a few thunderstorms. A cold front will move through by late Thursday and bring clearing skies and much cooler temperatures for the weekend.
A number of disturbances will move through the state tomorrow through Thursday and when everything is said and done, we could receive up to 2” of rain by the time the cold front comes through late Thursday night. This would be great news for the drought. Unfortunately, we’ll dry out for the weekend and it looks like another long stretch of dry air early the following week.
Weather Highlights:
- Patchy morning fog will give way to Carolina sunshine and super temperatures!
- Clouds increase much of the day tomorrow with rain developing late
- Unsettled pattern takes shape Tuesday night through Thursday with periods of showers and rain
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. Great! Highs lower 80s
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows upper 50s
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and rain developing late. Highs middle 70s. Rain chance 60%
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.