FIRST ALERT: Alert Day posted for Halloween for rain and potential storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking unsettled weather this week. In fact, Thursday (Halloween) is an Alert Day for rain and potential storms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re tracking unsettled weather this week.
· Showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· Thursday (Halloween) is an Alert Day for rain and potential thunderstorms as a cold front pushes into the Midlands. Highs will be in the low 80s.
· A few lingering showers are possible early Friday morning, then we’ll see clearing skies. Highs will drop into the low 70s.
· Dry, cool weather is expected for the weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. In fact, clouds will increase and thicken up a bit overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.
Have your rain gear handy this week! We’re tracking unsettled weather for the Midlands, courtesy of an approaching cold front and a moist, southerly flow, which will keep the clouds and showers around for a few days.
On Tuesday, expect mostly cloudy skies. Rain will move in as we move through the day, especially by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 60%. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Scattered showers are in your forecast for Wednesday. Rain chances are around 60%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Heads up, Thursday is an Alert Day! A cold front will push into the Midlands. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s ahead of the front. So, with ample warmth and moisture ahead of the front, we’ll see scattered showers and potential thunderstorms Thursday. Some of that rough weather will likely be around by the time your kids are trick-or-treating. So, we want to give you that heads up. Rain chances are around 50% for now. We’ll keep you updated. Expect mostly cloudy skies otherwise.
A few showers could stick around for early Friday morning. Then, we’ll see clearing skies. Highs will drop to the low 70s.
This weekend, we’re expecting dry, cool weather with highs in the mid 60s.
Tonight: Increasing Clouds. A Mild Night. Lows in the 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Moves In (60%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (60%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Thursday (Halloween): Mostly Cloudy. Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Friday: AM Rain (30%). PM Sun. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
